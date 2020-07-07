UNHCR Asia and the Pacific COVID-19 External Update (1 July 2020)

9.2 million Persons of concern

4.4 million Refugees and Asylum seekers

2.9 million Internally displaced persons

83,930 Returnees

2.3 million Stateless persons

Overview

On 20 June, UNHCR in Bangladesh opened and handed over the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Sadar district consisting of ten intensive care beds with life-saving lung ventilators and eight high-dependency beds. The facility is the first of its kind in Cox’s Bazar. The inauguration ceremony fell on the World Refugee Day and was attended by members of parliament and high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and district authorities. Monitoring and support mechanisms continue in Bangladesh for UNHCR staff receiving medical treatment or placed in isolation/quarantine.