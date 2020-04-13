UNHCR Asia and the Pacific COVID-19 External Update (1-7 April 2020)

Overview

The COVID-19 situation in the Asia-Pacific region continues to develop, with the number of new cases steadily rising. Measures by governments in the region to slow the spread of COVID-19 are evolving rapidly, with frequent changes to border/entry restrictions and limitations on internal movement. All UNHCR operations in Asia-Pacific have adopted either full or partial teleworking modalities.

UNHCR is making a concerted effort to secure delivery of essential personal protective equipment (PPE) for operations, especially high-risk operations (Bangladesh, Myanmar, Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan). While very limited stocks are available locally, the earliest delivery date for most PPEs is 30 days, due to production delays and logistical constraints. The organization is also pursuing local procurement options for essential PPEs where possible (Malaysia, Kyrgyzstan, the Philippines).

A major challenge across operations in Asia-Pacific is the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis on vulnerable groups, including on populations of concern to UNHCR. In most operations, our persons of concern are requesting financial support from UNHCR and partners as a result of increased financial hardship, resulting from loss of employment. UNHCR is assessing cash-based intervention (CBI) procedures to ensure that they are sufficiently agile to deliver support to a higher number of people.

While responding to the COVID-19 crisis is a priority, ensuring delivery of regular programmes to provide critical protection and life-saving support to the persons of concern in the Asia-Pacific also continues to be a key priority