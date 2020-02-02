UNHCR Afghanistan: Voluntary Repatriation - Response Snapshot (1 January - 31 December 2019)

8,079 Registered Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan between 1 Jan 2019 to 30 Dec 2019, of whom 6,062 returned from Pakistan, 1,939 from Iran, and 78 from other countries.

This figure is 41% lower compared to the 159 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan during the same period in 2018.

5,268,517 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan between Mar 2002 to Dec 2019

1,675,840 Has been provided to 8,079 refugee returnees in 2019to support their immediate humanitarian needs and transportation costs.