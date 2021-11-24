UNHCR Afghanistan: Voluntary Repatriation - Response Snapshot (03 January - 31 October 2021)

UNHCR facilitates voluntary repatriation for Afghan refugees from Iran, Pakistan and other countries who wish to return to their home country, once it is established that their return is voluntary, safe, dignified and durable. Since 2002, UNHCR has supported the return of over 5.2 million refugees to return to Afghanistan including is 1,284 refugees so far in 2021.

Refugee returnees are provided with a cash grant amounting USD 250 per person to help them address their immediate needs including transportation. In addition to cash grant, a range of inter-agency services are provided for returning refugees. This include basic health and malnutrition screening, vaccination, mine risk education, information on school enrolment and transit facility for overnight accommodation, if required. UNHCR also adopted to prevent the spread and transmission of COVID-19. Household level interviews are also conducted to assess return trends and reasons as well as to identify persons with specific needs for necessary assistance and follow-up.