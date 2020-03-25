UNHCR Afghanistan: Voluntary Repatriation - Response Snapshot (02 January - 27 February 2020)

214 Registered Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan between 2 Jan 2020 to 27 Feb 2020, of whom 0 returned from Pakistan, 185 from Iran, and 29 from other countries.

This figure is % lower compared to the 118 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan during the same period in 2019.

5,268,731 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan between Mar 2002 to Feb 2020

44,694 Has been provided to 214 refugee returnees in 2020 to support their immediate humanitarian needs and transportation costs