UNHCR Afghanistan: Voluntary Repatriation - Response Snapshot (01 January - 31 July 2022)

In line with Solution Strategy, UNHCR facilitates voluntary repatriation for Afghan refugees from Iran, Pakistan and other countries who wish to return to their home country, once it is established that their return is voluntary, safe, dignified and durable. Since 2002, UNHCR has supported the return of nearly 5.3 million refugees to return to Afghanistan including 1,451 refugees so far in 2022. Refugee returnees are provided with a cash grant to help them address their immediate needs including transportation. As of 01 August 2022, Voluntary Repatriation cash grant provided by UNHCR has been adjusted to USD 375 per person from USD 250 per person in view of the exponential increase in transportation and living costs in host countries and inside Afghanistan owing to inflation, and the deteriorating economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Besides the cash grant, returning refugees receive basic health care and overnight accommodation when needed in Afghanistan and they may also receive other services provided by partners present at each Encashment Centre (EC). In addition, UNHCR implemented procedures at all ECs, aiming to prevent the spread of transmission of COVID-19, in line with measures recommended by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and WHO.