UNHCR Afghanistan: Priority Areas of Return and Reintegration - (As of March 2020)

Priority Areas of Return and Reintegration (PARRs)

 In line with the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR), launched in 2012 by the Governments of the Islamic Republics of Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan, together with UNHCR, supported by the international community and the affirmation of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) on 17 December 2018, twenty PARRs geographically distributed across the country have jointly been identified by the Government of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) at the central and provincial levels and UNHCR: Fifteen areas were selected in 2019 and following extensive consultations both at the capital and provincial levels with the government, five additional PARRs were added in 2020.

 The PARRs are selected based on the following criteria: o National priorities: alignment with National Policy Framework for Returnees and IDPs, the Afghanistan National Peace and Development Framework, the Citizen’s Charter National Priority Programme;

o Access: the security environment allows UNHCR and partners to be present;

o Sustainability: key elements for reintegration are present, such as availability of land and livelihoods natural resources, basic services, and the presence of other humanitarian or development actors;

o Cohesion: the projects benefit all people in their communities , focusing on the long-term sustainable reintegration of all returnees, displaced and hosting communities.

 In close consultation with the Government of Afghanistan, UNHCR and partners implement in the PARRs a wide range of projects that deliver cash assistance and inkind support to vulnerable returnee, IDPs and host community families, improve access to adequate shelter, expand education and skills training, provide entrepreneurial support, implement quick impact livelihood projects, and develop public infrastructure including schools, healthcare facilities, community centers and roads.

 UNHCR and partners’ programmes also promote durable solutions for returnees and IDPs through efforts to expand access to land, documentation, social services, selfreliance, and inclusion in decision-making structure.

 In 2020, further efforts are being made to support the achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals in the PARRs, in close partnership with the Government, UN agencies, NGOs, development actors, civil society and the private sector.

 A list of projects derived primarily by the pressing needs in the communities, available for funding in the PARRs, has been established in coordination with MoRR and is being updated along the year.