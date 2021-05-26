UNHCR Afghanistan: Priority Areas of Return and Reintegration - Impact Evaluation 2021

Since 2017, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), with the Government of Afghanistan, has been supporting durable solutions aimed at voluntary and safe return and sustainable reintegration through its Community-based Protection and Solutions Programme Response (Co-PROSPER) in 20 Priority Areas of Return and Reintegration (PARRs).

The PARR programme is a key component of UNHCR’s work to support the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan (GolRA) by improving key services and infrastructure in areas where Afghan refugees are returning to through an area-based, multi-sectoral, humanitarian-development-based investment, including through inclusive partnerships, to create conducive conditions for sustainable reintegration and support solutions.