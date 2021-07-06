UNHCR Afghanistan: Persons with Specific Needs - Response Snapshot (01 January - 31 May 2021)

UNHCR’s Persons with Specific Needs (PSN) program is an integral part of UNHCR Afghanistan’s Protection and Solution Strategy. It aims to strengthen the protection environment for PSN amongst UNHCR’s persons of concern across Afghanistan, applying a whole of community approach. Assistance is provided on an individual basis to people assessed as having acute vulnerabilities and protection risks.

Due to increased insecurity and ongoing conflict in many parts of the country, the vulnerability trends have increased since May, particularly in the Southern region where Helmand province, the province with the highest number of PSN cases, is located. The province with the second-highest number of identified PSN cases is Kabul where the local community hosts displaced populations from many provinces, particularly Ghazni, Maidan Wardak and Baghlan.