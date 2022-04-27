Afghanistan
UNHCR Afghanistan: Persons with Specific Needs - Response Snapshot (01 January - 31 March 2022)
UNHCR’s Persons with Specific Needs (PSN) program is an integral part of the operation’s Protection and Solution Strategy. It aims to meet the immediate needs of PSNs and mitigate the protection risks for PSNs across Afghanistan, applying a whole of community approach. Assistance including cash support and referral to necessary services is provided on an individual basis to people assessed to have acute vulnerabilities and protection risks.