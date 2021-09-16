UNHCR Afghanistan: Persons with Specific Needs - Response Snapshot (01 January - 31 August 2021)

UNHCR’s Persons with Specific Needs (PSN) program is an integral part of UNHCR Afghanistan’s Protection and Solution Strategy. It aims to strengthen the protection environment for PSN amongst UNHCR’s persons of concern across Afghanistan, applying a whole of community approach. Assistance is provided on an individual basis to people assessed as having acute vulnerabilities and protection risks.

Following the events leading to the change in regime in Afghanistan, the project was suspended temporarily in some areas. At present female staff are working from home and conducting PSN assessments remotely. There have been delays in the provision of cash assistance owing to the closure of banks and money service providers and poor liquidity, in the immediate aftermath of recent events.