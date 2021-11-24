UNHCR Afghanistan: Persons with Specific Needs - Response Snapshot (01 January - 31 October 2021)

UNHCR’s Persons with Specific Needs (PSN) program is an integral part of the operation’s Protection and Solution Strategy.

It aims to strengthen the protection environment for PSNs across Afghanistan, applying a whole of community approach.

Assistance is provided on an individual basis to people assessed to have acute vulnerabilities and protection risks. Following the declaration of an emergency in the country, the PSN programme is to be scaled up. To simplify the PSN procedures, a new appendix to the PSN guidelines has been introduced, which provides clarity on the application of the Legal and Physical Protection Needs – Basic Needs (LPN-BN) vulnerability code to ensure broader reach.

Further to this, the relevant tools have been updated so that assessments and beneficiary selection can be done once through the incorporation of a scoring methodology.