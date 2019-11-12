UNHCR Afghanistan Operational Update - September 2019

Highlights

As of 30 September, 6,053 registered refugees voluntarily returned to Afghanistan, out of which 4,445 returned from Pakistan, 1,542 from Iran and 66 from other countries. 344,588 individuals have been displaced by conflict in 2019 and profiled by OCHA as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of protection and assistance.

Alberto Cairo, a physiotherapist and head of the International Committee of the Red Cross orthopaedic programme in Afghanistan, was named as the regional winner of the UNHCR 2019 Nansen Award for Asia. Cairo has spent thirty years providing prosthetic limbs and helping find jobs for injured Afghans, many who are refugee returnees and IDPs.

Together with our partners, UNHCR is setting up innovative community spaces across Afghanistan, using Refugee Housing Units (RHUs). So far some 175,450 individuals have benefitted from these innovative spaces which include community centres, health clinics, school classrooms and transit centres, The RHU is a self-standing, sustainable and durable shelter, designed through a collaboration between UNHCR, the social enterprise Better Shelter and the IKEA Foundation.

Key Figures