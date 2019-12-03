UNHCR Afghanistan Operational Update - October 2019
Highlights
As of 31 October, 7,089 registered refugees voluntarily returned to Afghanistan, out of which 5,301 returned from Pakistan, 1,719 from Iran and 69 from other countries.
379,849 individuals have been displaced by conflict in 2019 and profiled by OCHA as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of protection and assistance.
Key Figures
Beneficiaries: 831,363 # of persons of concern reached by UNHCR in 2019
Partners: 25 # of partners implementing key UNHCR activities in 2019
Donors 121.7M Funding required for 2019 (14 Oct 2019)