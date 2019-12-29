29 Dec 2019

UNHCR Afghanistan Operational Update - November 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 29 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.42 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 30 November, 7,985 registered refugees voluntarily returned to Afghanistan, out of which 6,048 returned from Pakistan, 1,863 from Iran and 74 from other countries.

402,400 individuals have been displaced by conflict in 2019 and profiled by OCHA as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of protection and assistance.

Preparations were made for the launch of the SSAR Support Platform on the side-lines of the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva in December. The SSAR Support Platform seeks to i) enhance international solidarity and burden-sharing for the Afghan situation; ii) facilitate additional investments and expended partnerships for coherent humanitarian and development responses; iii) ensure sustained visibility for the Afghan situation.

UNHCR’s Cash for Shelter project was rolled out this month with training for partners and communities conducted in Herat, Kandahar and Jalalabad. The project aims to provide a sustainable shelter solution while having ownership of the construction process which this cash-based intervention provides. Increasing the use of cash is also in line with UNHCR’s commitment to the Grand Bargain. By the end of 2019, 575 families will have received support to build their new homes.

KEY FIGURES

BENEFICIARIES
873,122 # of persons of concern reached by UNHCR in 2019

PARTNERS
25 # of partners implementing key UNHCR activities in 2019

DONORS
121.7M Funding required for 2019 (9 Dec 2019)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.