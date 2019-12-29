UNHCR Afghanistan Operational Update - November 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 30 November, 7,985 registered refugees voluntarily returned to Afghanistan, out of which 6,048 returned from Pakistan, 1,863 from Iran and 74 from other countries.

402,400 individuals have been displaced by conflict in 2019 and profiled by OCHA as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of protection and assistance.

Preparations were made for the launch of the SSAR Support Platform on the side-lines of the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva in December. The SSAR Support Platform seeks to i) enhance international solidarity and burden-sharing for the Afghan situation; ii) facilitate additional investments and expended partnerships for coherent humanitarian and development responses; iii) ensure sustained visibility for the Afghan situation.

UNHCR’s Cash for Shelter project was rolled out this month with training for partners and communities conducted in Herat, Kandahar and Jalalabad. The project aims to provide a sustainable shelter solution while having ownership of the construction process which this cash-based intervention provides. Increasing the use of cash is also in line with UNHCR’s commitment to the Grand Bargain. By the end of 2019, 575 families will have received support to build their new homes.

KEY FIGURES

BENEFICIARIES

873,122 # of persons of concern reached by UNHCR in 2019

PARTNERS

25 # of partners implementing key UNHCR activities in 2019

DONORS

121.7M Funding required for 2019 (9 Dec 2019)