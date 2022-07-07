UNHCR Afghanistan Operational Update - May 2022

Afghanistan continues to face an unprecedented humanitarian crisis due to the severe economic situation, high levels of poverty, natural disasters (drought and floods) and the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, over 700,000 conflict-related internal displacements were recorded -80 per cent ofthem women and children.

The total numberof IDPs due to conflict countrywide is now estimated at 3.5 million. Some 24.4 million people – 59 per cent of Afghanistan’s estimated 42 million population- will need humanitarian and protection assistance in 2022.

This is largely influenced by spiralling food insecurity, dangerous levels of malnutrition, eroded livelihoodopportunities, as well as displacement and increasingly complex protection risks and needs. The situation is exacerbated by sporadic violence and armed clashes. UNHCR remains engaged with partners to deliver life-saving assistance to those in need.