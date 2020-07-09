UNHCR Afghanistan Operational Update - May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

So far in 2020, 342 individuals returned to Afghanistan, out of which 292 returned from Iran, 16 from Pakistan and 34 from other countries.

86,419 individuals have been displaced by conflict in 2020 and profiled by OCHA as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of protection and assistance.

Since March 2020, UNHCR has been supporting the Government’s efforts in the prevention of and response to COVID-19 in Afghanistan, in coordination with UN agencies and humanitarian actors.

UNHCR’s COVID-19 response includes: providing personal protection equipment and hygiene kits to government officials and UNHCR partner staff working on the frontline, conducting awareness raising campaigns on COVID-19 prevention measures in high risk areas and Priority Areas of Return And Reintegration (PARRs), providing tents and Refugee Housing Units (RHUs) to health facilities and registration spaces for new returnees from Iran, providing staff and equipment to strengthen monitoring at the points of entry to Afghanistan, renovating reception facilities, distributing soap to refugees in urban locations and in the Gulan settlement and constructing water tanks and hand washing stations. UNHCR also continues to lead the protection and ES/NFI clusters which are playing a key role in COVID-19 prevention and response efforts in Afghanistan and is also member of the Points of Entry working group.