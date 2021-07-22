UNHCR Afghanistan Operational Update - June 2021

The operational context in Afghanistan has been marked by a new wave of COVID-19, drought, deteriorating security situation, and ongoing intra-Afghan peace talks.

As a result of the C19 pandemic, numbers of households lost their livelihoods, even as borders were closed to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Armed conflict displaced over 287,000 persons in Q1 and Q2.

UNHCR is executing plans to assist 3.1 million refugees, asylum-seekers, Afghan refugee returnees, internally displaced persons and host communities, with access to basic services - education, health and other public facilities.