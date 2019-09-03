03 Sep 2019

UNHCR Afghanistan Operational Update - July 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
HIGHLIGHTS

As of 31 July, 4,144 registered refugees voluntarily returned to Afghanistan, out of which 2,994 returned from Pakistan, 1,089 from Iran and 61 from other countries. 222,859 individuals have been displaced by conflict in 2019 and profiled by OCHA as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of protection and assistance.

UNHCR is continuing to enhance its approach to risk management to strengthen management systems and the integrity of its programmes. The Senior Risk Management and Compliance Advisor has been conducting risk management workshops for UNHCR teams and partners across Afghanistan.

A joint UNHCR-WFP mission to Afghanistan took place as part of a project aimed at identifying and mitigating risks of abuse by private sector service providers in their delivery of cash assistance to vulnerable populations. The mission included a conference with donors, the Central Bank,
Financial Services Provides and members of the Cash Working Group.

KEY FIGURES

  • Benficiaries: 871,989 # of persons of concern reached by UNHCR in 2019
  • Partners: 25 # of partners implementing key UNHCR activities in 2019
  • Donors: 121.7M Funding required for 2019 (17 Aug 2019)

