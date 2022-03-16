UNHCR Afghanistan Operational Update - February 2022

The humanitarian crisis is ongoing in Afghanistan and so is the response to assist the Afghan people. Despite enormous challenges UNHCR along with other UN and humanitarian agencies have undertaken a massive operation in Afghanistan through the recent winter. UNHCR continues to mobilize resources to deliver lifesaving assistance to millions of Afghans facing starvation in harsh conditions amidst the economic collapse. The 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) estimates that some 24.4 million of the Afghanistan’s estimated 42 million population will need protection and humanitarian support this year. UNHCR is also working with others to broaden humanitarian access for further interventions.