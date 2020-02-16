UNHCR Afghanistan Operational Update - December 2019

Highlights

- In 2019, 8,079 individuals returned to Afghanistan, out of which 6,062 individuals returned from Pakistan, 1,939 Individuals from Iran and 78 Individuals from other countries. 436,000 individuals have been displaced by conflict in 2019 and profiled by OCHA as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of protection and assistance.

- Leaders from the Islamic Republics of Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan along with UNHCR and refugee representatives gathered in Geneva to launch a new Support Platform for the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR) on 16 December on the margins of the inaugural Global Refugee Forum.

- UNHCR’s Encashment Centres in Kabul, Jalalabad and Kandahar will be closed for the winter break from 1 December 2019 – 1 March 2020. The Encashment Centre in Herat will remain open during for this period.