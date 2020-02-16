16 Feb 2020

UNHCR Afghanistan Operational Update - December 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.21 MB)

Highlights
- In 2019, 8,079 individuals returned to Afghanistan, out of which 6,062 individuals returned from Pakistan, 1,939 Individuals from Iran and 78 Individuals from other countries. 436,000 individuals have been displaced by conflict in 2019 and profiled by OCHA as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of protection and assistance.
- Leaders from the Islamic Republics of Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan along with UNHCR and refugee representatives gathered in Geneva to launch a new Support Platform for the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR) on 16 December on the margins of the inaugural Global Refugee Forum.
- UNHCR’s Encashment Centres in Kabul, Jalalabad and Kandahar will be closed for the winter break from 1 December 2019 – 1 March 2020. The Encashment Centre in Herat will remain open during for this period.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.