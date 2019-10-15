UNHCR Afghanistan Operational Update - August 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 31 August, 5,038 registered refugees voluntarily returned to Afghanistan, out of which 3,604 returned from Pakistan, 1,368 from Iran and 66 from other countries.

262,129 individuals have been displaced by conflict in 2019 and profiled by OCHA as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of protection and assistance.

UNHCR commissioned an independent evaluation, led by ITAD Ltd., to better understand results achieved, key contributing and constraining factors, and the strategic future directions UNHCR should consider in Afghanistan. Consultations were held with government, donors, UN agencies, NGOs, and UNHCR staff across the country.

Lessons learned from the joint UNHCR-WFP project on mitigating risks of abuse of power in cash assistance in Afghanistan are now available. Findings include: Encouraging competition between cash delivery mechanisms and FSPs, analyzing risks relating to data protection and accountability, building on good practice relating to complaints and feedback mechanisms, ensuring humanitarian cash transfers facilitate financial inclusion, and strengthening beneficiaries’ access to cash.

KEY FIGURES