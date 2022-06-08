UNHCR Afghanistan Operational Update - April 2022

Afghanistan continues to face an unprecedented humanitarian crisis due to severe economic situation leading to rising poverty, natural disasters (drought and floods) and the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, over 700,000 conflict-related internal displacements were recorded -80 per cent of them women and children.

The total number of IDPs due to conflict countrywide is now estimated at 3.5 million. Some 24.4 million people – 59 per cent of Afghanistan’s estimated 42 million population- will need humanitarian and protection assistance in 2022.

This is largely influenced by spiralling food insecurity, dangerous levels of malnutrition, eroded livelihood opportunities, as well as displacement and increasingly complex protection risks and needs. UNHCR remains engaged with partners to deliver life-saving assistance to those in need.