UNHCR Afghanistan Operational Fact Sheet, 31 May 2019

To date in 2019, 2,320 registered refugees voluntarily returned to Afghanistan, out of which 1,597 returned from Pakistan, 673 from Iran and 52 from other countries. In 2018, 15,699 registered refugees voluntarily returned from neighboring and non-neighboring countries.

132,171 individuals have been displaced by conflict in 2019 and profiled by OCHA as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of protection and assistance. In 2018, 343,341 individuals were newly displaced by conflict.

72,065 Pakistani refugees from North-Waziristan Agency have been registered in Khost and Paktika provinces in 2019.

FACILITATING REPATRIATION

UNHCR Facilitated Voluntary Repatriation (VolRep) Programme

■ UNHCR continues to facilitate voluntary repatriation of registered Afghan refugees from Pakistan, Iran and other countries to Afghanistan. The return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan and Iran is taking place under the Tripartite Agreements with the respective Governments and UNHCR. The Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR) remains the regional framework for Afghan refugees (involving Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan).

■ More than 5.2 million Afghan refugees have repatriated with UNHCR assistance since 2002. In 2017, UNHCR facilitated the voluntary return of 58,817 refugees (98% from Pakistan), while in 2018, 15,699 refugees returned to Afghanistan (87% from Pakistan, 12% from Iran and 1% other countries). So far in 2019, 2,320 registered refugees voluntarily returned to Afghanistan, out of which 1,597 (69%) returned from Pakistan, 673 (29%) from Iran and 52 (2%) from other countries.

Cash Grant

■ UNHCR provides cash assistance of an average of US$200 per person through its four encashment centres. UNHCR’s repatriation cash grant to refugee returnees is a key protection tool and is intended to prevent, reduce, and respond to immediate protection risks and vulnerabilities upon return to Afghanistan. The cash grant provides returnees with the means to meet their immediate humanitarian needs, as well as transportation costs to their places of origin or destination, providing returnees a sense of dignity and freedom to decide how the grant is used according to family priorities. Based on phone interviews in 2017 and 2018 with returnees (conducted between 1 and 6 months following return), the cash grant received from UNHCR normally lasts between 1-3 months.

Management of Encashment Centres

■ In close coordination with the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) and the Ministry’s local offices of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), UNHCR and its partners manage four encashment centres located in Herat, Jalalabad, Kabul and Kandahar. In addition to cash grants, a wide range of inter-agency services are provided, including: basic health care, referrals of serious medical cases to hospitals, and vaccinations for children (implemented by Ministry of Public Health with support from WHO and UNICEF); mine risk awareness (coordinated by UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) and implemented by the Danish Demining Group); back to school campaign (provided by the Ministry of Education and UNICEF); referral for information and legal assistance to obtain civil documentation (through the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Information, Counselling and Legal Assistance programme); child friendly spaces (provided by UNICEF); and a transit facility for overnight accommodation at the encashment centres.

■ UNHCR conducts household level interviews to assess the voluntary nature of return, return trends and protection risks in asylum and during return. As part of these interviews, persons with specific needs are identified by UNHCR and DoRR/MoRR and referred to service providers for assessment and response.