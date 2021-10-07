UNHCR Afghanistan: Official Crossing Points Status Weekly Update - as of 29 September 2021

Observations/Comments

• The Border is open from 7:30 - 15:30 (KBL Time) for outflow and inflow movement of pedestrians as well as for cargo trucks from both sides of the border, however on 26 September, the authorities on both side of the border agreed that the border would be open until 6pm for cargo trucks.

The authorities do not issue visas (yet) although persons are crossing using visas issued by the previous Government.

• On 4 September 2021, Pakistan reopened its Consulate in Kandahar province, however, it has not started issuing visas.

• As per a 7 September 2021 official notification by the authorities to taxi operators, people from Kandahar, Helmand, Zabul and Uurzgan provinces can travel to Spin Boldak while people from other provinces are not allowed. However, a flexible approach is being taken.

• On 22 September 2021, an alternative separate route was opened for the cross-border movement of small smugglers known as “Lagharies”, therefore, from 23 September from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm Lagharieis have been permitted to cross the border. This arrangement has decreased the crowds at the border and people are now more easily crossing the border on both sides.

• The overall situation at Spin Boldak remains calm and the main road between Spin Boldak-Kandahar is open.