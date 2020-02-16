UNHCR Afghanistan Fact Sheet (As of 31 December 2019)
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Report
Published on 31 Dec 2019 — View Original
- 1,120,920 beneficiaries including returnees, IDPs and host communities have been reached directly and indirectly through UNHCR’s programmes
- 436,000 individuals have been displaced by conflict and profiled by OCHA as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of protection and assistance
- 8,079 registered refugees voluntarily returned to Afghanistan (6,062 returned from Pakistan, 1,939 from Iran and 78 from other countries