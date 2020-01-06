UNHCR Afghanistan Fact Sheet (As of 30 November 2019)

831,363 beneficiaries including returnees, IDPs and host communities have been reached directly and indirectly through UNHCR’s programmes (as of 31 October)

399,087 individuals have been displaced by conflict and profiled by OCHA as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of protection and assistance (as of 16 November)

7,985 registered refugees voluntarily returned to Afghanistan (6,048 returned from Pakistan, 1,863 from Iran and 74 from other countries).

Working with Partners

■ UNHCR’s partnerships extend beyond partners who implement UNHCR activities. UNHCR’s main governmental counterpart is the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) at the national level and the Directorates of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR) at the provincial level.

■ UNHCR continues to strengthen its engagement with other line ministries at both the national and local level, including the Ministries of Education, Health, Women’s Affairs, Labour and Social Affairs, Rural Rehabilitation and Development, and Urban Development and Housing, while working closely with the Afghan Chamber of Commerce, the World Bank, and other UN agencies whose programmes can build on UNHCR’s work and provide linkages to longer-term development initiatives.

■ Partnerships range from developing job placements with the private sector, to linking entrepreneurs and cooperatives with local and international markets, to finding sustainable supply chains and new and emerging opportunities for development.

■ In line with the Grand Bargain, UNHCR has increased the number of local partners it engages to implement its projects, and in 2019 UNHCR has 2 international, 1 UN, 1 Government and 21 national partners.