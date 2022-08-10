UNHCR Afghanistan Earthquake Response External Update #4 (7 August 2022)

Key Figures

1,000 people killed, including 250 children; 3,000 people injured, including 600 children.

At least 70% of houses in the most impacted areas are damaged or destroyed.

UNHCR has assisted 12,700 individuals with Shelter & non-food item kits (including tents), and dignity kits.

1,992 additional tents delivered to affected areas in the first week of August to provide emergency shelter for 14,000 additional people.

UNHCR planning the construction of 2,300 earthquake-resilient homes in affected areas.

Background

On 22 June 2022 a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck vulnerable districts in Paktika and Khost provinces, south-eastern Afghanistan. Over 1,000 people are estimated to have been killed, including 250 children, while an additional 3,000 people were injured, among them 600 children. At least 1,500 homes are reported to have been damaged in Giyan district of Paktika province alone. Interagency teams including UNHCR were quickly on the ground to assess the situation. Findings from rapid assessments reaffirm the extensive damage to houses, absence of (and lack of access to) basic services such as water, education, health, electricity, access roads in remote locations, and lack of viable livelihood opportunities. It is estimated that at least 70% of the houses in the most impacted areas are damaged or destroyed, leaving many without shelter and sleeping in the open, prone to harsh weather, health and protection issues, and other hazards. A US$110.3 million multisectoral earthquake appeal released by OCHA (including the needs of UNHCR), targets 362,000 earthquake-affected people across south-eastern Afghanistan with essential aid like emergency shelter support, food assistance, health support and protection.