UNHCR Afghanistan Earthquake Response External Update #2 (29 June 2022)

The UNHCR earthquake response support mission led by its Assistant Representative for Protection arrived in Khost Province on 28 June. The mission which is reinforcing UNHCR presence on the ground will later travel to Paktika Province on 30 June. It also includes Protection, Reintegration & Partnerships, and Shelter staff working with partners to identify protection and other challenges faced by the affected communities, particularly women and girls in the two affected provinces. The support mission is building on the findings of the Representative’s 3-day visit to the region which highlighted on the extensive damage to the homes, and absence of (and lack of access to) basic services in these remote locations such as water, education, health, electricity, access roads. The lack of access to viable livelihood opportunities remains a critical protection challenge.

To further strengthen its response to the earthquake, UNHCR on 27 and 28 June delivered additional 1,000 shelter tents and non-food item kits for the people of Khost Province where more support is required. This brought to 1,600 the total number of shelter tents and non-food items sent to the two affected provinces since 23 June to benefit some 11,200 affected individuals in Khost and Pakitka provinces. In addition, UNHCR provided 1,500 dignity kits to support women and girls in the two affected provinces.

UNHCR is providing further support in establishing a temporary health centre in Spera District (Afghan Dubai Village) by dispatching nine Refugee Housing Units (RHUs) to be setup to address the health infrastructure challenge in the context of the inter-agency response mechanisms.

Secondary data analysis and earthquake intensity mapping released by UN OCHA suggest that 70 per cent of houses in the high-intensity shock affected areas are damaged and around 250,000 people representing 36,000 families are estimated to have been affected. It is further estimated that some 36,000 houses were either destroyed or badly damaged as a result of the June 22 earthquake. Meanwhile, UNHCR, as part of its scale-up efforts, is working through one of its partners, the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) to provide sustainable shelter and infrastructure beginning this July in the affected areas.

To date, around 770 people are estimated to have been killed with 1,500 people reported wounded. At least 155 children were killed and nearly 250 injured by the earthquake with 65 identified as orphans or unaccompanied minors.