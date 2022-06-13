UNHCR Afghanistan: Core Relief Items - Response Snapshot (01 January - 31 May 2022)

During reporting period, UNHCR ensured timely delivery and distribution of Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items (ES/NFI) to support the internally displaced populations and host communities. UNHCR prioritized the provision of timely and targeted lifesaving assistance through the delivery of emergency shelter and household items to affected people all over the country in coordination with ES/NFI cluster members. To expedite the delivery of aid in emergencies, UNHCR has prepositioned the ES/NFI supplies at strategic warehouses across the country.