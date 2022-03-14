UNHCR Afghan Situation Update: Emergency preparedness and response in Iran, 1 - 10 March 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

710,039 people have been internally displaced in Afghanistan since the start of 2021, of which 21% are women and 58% are children.

According to evolving estimates by the Government of Iran, approx. 500,000 Afghans have arrived in Iran in 2021. As confirmed by BAFIA, 750 individuals are currently at Fariman center – also known as Sefid Sang. BAFIA is reportedly planning to relocate 100 individuals from Fariman and settle them inside Torbat-e-jam settlement. The tentative timeline for this development is estimated to be one month.

As reported by the UNHCR office in Kerman, 23 families (115 individuals) are being held by the government in the Alghadir site in Sistan and Baluchestan province. Four families (19 individuals) have been given exceptional permission by BAFIA to be relocated to Zahedan city. Their movement is no longer restricted by BAFIA; however, they are still awaiting the finalization of their accommodation, which is likely to be supported by NRC.