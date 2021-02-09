UNHAS Afghanistan Standard Administrative and Operating Procedures (SAOP) - Part 1

2.INTRODUCTION

2.1CONCEPT OF OPERATION

UNHAS Afghanistan fulfills the demand from the humanitarian community for transportation of their staff, partners and cargo involved in humanitarian and development activities in Afghanistan. Aircraft chartered by WFP Aviation under UNHAS management provides airtransport to all eligible humanitarian organizations and their partners to all regions of Afghanistan. UNHAS provides both regular and special flights, which includes scheduled, charter, medevac, and security relocation flights for all its registered userorganizations. The aircraft have a monthly capacity of more than 3,000 passengers and 15,000 KG of light humanitarian cargo. The aircraft used in the operation includes airplanes and helicopter. UNHAS operates flights on a "point to point" basis within Afghanistan anddoes not offer orfacilitate transfer of passengers or their baggage to other flights outside the UNHAS system.

2.2 GENERAL PRINCIPLES

Aviation plays an important role in humanitarian operations around the world, especially in countries where overland transport is difficult or impossible due to insecurity, damaged or inadequate infrastructure, and challenging climatic conditions.

Aviation allows the transport of humanitarian aid workers and humanitarian cargo to communities in some of the world’s most inaccessible places.

During the Fifth Session of the United Nations High Level Committee on Management (HLCM) held in New York from 12-13 June 2003, the World Food Programme (WFP) accepted the request of the Committee to take the responsibility for administering air transport services for UN agencies and NGOs involved in humanitarian activities.

2.3 AVIATION STANDARDS

The operation of aircraft is a potentially dangerous and costly undertaking, and it is essential that it is conducted in a reliable and cost-effective manner.

UNHAS bases its rules and procedures, staff qualification criteria and aircraft chartering procedures on the “United Nations Aviation Standards for Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Air Operations” (UNAVSTADS). The UNAVSTADS have been developed by the Department of Peacekeeping Operations (DPKO)/Department of Field Support (DFS) and the World Food Programme (WFP) with the assistance of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

In challenging and changing contexts, like conflict or disaster, the operational requirements and priorities invariably change over time and the operational response must adapt accordingly.

Resultantly, air operations are inherently flexible and can be quickly adapted to meet these new situations and requirements. The operational structure and these procedures will be adaptable and responsive to new and/or changed needs. To this end, these procedures will remain under constant review and subject to amendment as required.

UNHAS receives permanent support from the WFP Aviation Service in the areas of staff recruitment, funds management, aircraft contracting and fleet management, internal quality assurance evaluations, safety related guidance and aviation training.

2.4 ADMINISTRATION OF SAOP

This SAOP has two parts and has been produced using WFP Aviation approved guidance and templates. UNHAS CATO is responsible for the contents and update of the SAOP.

Part 1 of the SAOP, which includes the principles and policies for the humanitarian air service in Afghanistan, will be presented to the User Group Committee (UGC) for review and inputs before sharing with the Steering Committee (SC) for its endorsement and subsequent implementation.

Electronic copies of part 1 will be shared with members of the Steering Committee, Registered Users, relevant UNHAS staff, Contracted air operators, the WFP Country Director (CD) and with WFP Aviation.

Part 2 of the SAOP includes the technical part guiding UNHAS staff on management and operation of UNHAS activities in the country and is accepted by the WFP Chief Aviation.

For operational and technical guidance for the management and operation of the UNHAS air operation, UNHAS will further develop and maintain guidance and standardize the operational procedures, which are published in part 2 of the SAOP.

Temporary Revision. Urgent changes or updates to UNHAS guidance for staff and stakeholders will be issued in the form of Temporary Revisions (TR) under the authority of the head of UNHAS, which will be active until expired or included in the applicable controlled document as per the TR control sheet.

NOTE: The contents of the SAOP are applicable to all UNHAS staff, contracted operators and UNHAS users and it is mandatory to follow and comply with them.