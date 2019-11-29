29 Nov 2019

UNHAS Afghanistan in Focus 2018-19

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 29 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (10.09 MB)

United Nations Humanitarian Air Service

UNHAS is managed by the World Food Programme on behalf of the entire humanitarian community. The air service enables aid workers to access locations affected by conflicts, natural disasters, famine and other hard-toreach areas where domestic air transport and other alternatives are not viable. Since 2001, UNHAS has been the flight choice for United Nations agencies, NGOs, donors, and other organizations responding to humanitarian and development needs across Afghanistan.

UNHAS Operations

  • UNHAS is based at Kabul international airport with 45 staff members, and 20 additional staff in its field locations: Bamyan, Faizabad, Mazar, Kunduz, Herat,
    Kandahar, and Jalalabad.

  • Each year, UNHAS provides reliable and efficient air service to more than 24,000 aid workers and partners and up to 100 tons of humanitarian cargo, including vaccines and medications.

  • Passengers are from 160 humanitarian aid organizations that carry out programme activities reaching thousands of girls, boys, women and men in need of assistance each day.

  • UNHAS maintains 24/7 capacity for medical and security evacuations, and conducts many such missions for humanitarian personnel each year

Importance for NGOs

  • 57 percent of all passengers transported annually are from NGOs.

  • Of all registered UNHAS users, 20 percent are national NGOs and 60 percent are international NGOs.

  • Donor support enables all humanitarian workers more reliable access with a small amount of cost recovery for airfares, which lessens the financial burden of smaller international NGOs as well as national NGOs.

