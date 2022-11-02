UNFPA Community Listening Initiative, Central Highlands Region, Afghanistan

Background

UNFPA Afghanistan is currently scaling up its accountability to affected people in humanitarian action to continue providing quality lifesaving assistance to communities affected by multiple crises across the country. In line with its principles of “Last Mile Assurance”[1] and “Leave No One Behind”[2], UNFPA in Afghanistan has designed a series of systematic approaches that put crisis affected communities, particularly vulnerable women, girls and those with disabilities, at the heart of the programming. This includes Community Listening Initiative – an effort that is integrated in the services to enable communities to share their views, concerns and aspirations in the delivery of humanitarian services. This initiative will inform UNFPA decision-making processes and help UNFPA to systematically plan and deliver timely, relevant, and appropriate services to vulnerable and marginalised communities respectively.

Purposes

The Community Listening Initiative aims to:

Systematically influence the design and implementation of lifesaving services in the ongoing and future responses.

Strengthen evidence-based system in the UNFPA programmes to complement the regular community feedback and complaints mechanisms.

Shift the power to communities by ensuring that they are UNFPA partners instead of beneficiaries.

Approach

The Community Listening Initiative will be rolled out in the geographical locations targeted by the UNFPA using a “regional based approach”, comprising five regions: Western, Southern, Eastern, Northern, Central regions. This approach is designed to ensure that the findings are made as local as possible to inform the ongoing and future humanitarian responses and aligned with the localisation agenda.

