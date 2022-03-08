UNESCO Office stands committed to contributing to women`s empowerment in Afghanistan and building future generations of leaders for gender equality

UNESCO joins its voice to the UN family by celebrating this International Women’s Day under the theme of Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow , recognizing the contribution of women and girls around the world, who are leading the change to build a more sustainable future for all.

In Afghanistan, we take stock of achievements towards gender equality and women s empowerment over the past two decades, reflect on the challenges ahead and express our solidarity with people in Afghanistan towards fundamental rights. In the past 20 years, progress has been made towards women s empowerment in Afghanistan and we must work together in solidarity to continue this growth. These gains must not be lost.