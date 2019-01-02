UNDP Brings Disaster Preparedness Officials from Tajikistan and Afghanistan together to advance cooperation

Dushanbe, 25 December 2018 – UNDP holds technical meeting today to bring officials from the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of Tajikistan and the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority together in an effort to advance cross-border cooperation in disaster preparedness and risk mitigation.

The meeting is the next step after initiation of the partnership early this year through establishing dialogue between the two governments’ responsible bodies.

“Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority has a limited access to some remote bordering districts during emergency situations while Tajik counterparts can easily reach them. Thus, cross-border cooperation between Tajikistan and Afghanistan is crucially important in emergency preparedness and response,” Mohammad Qaseem Haidari, Deputy Minister for Policy, Coordination, and Planning of Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) says.

The objective of the meeting, held within the UNDP “Strengthening Disaster Risk Reduction and Response Capacities” project funded by the Government of Japan, is to compose a working group that will review the draft of Bilateral Agreement, a document that outlines forms, conditions and terms of cooperation between the neighboring countries during emergency situations. This Agreement envisages development of a Joint Action and Midterm Cooperation Plan for 2019-2020.

Highlighting the importance of the Agreement, Deputy Chairman of the Emergency Situations Committee (CoES), Muhammadjon Salimzoda says that it “will lay a foundation for continuous and effective cooperation between CoES and ANDMA and contribute to capacity building of Afghan search and rescue teams”.

In 2016, UNDP signed new project document with CoES and corresponding funding schemes agreed with the Government of Japan for the implementation of project to strengthen disaster risk reduction, preparedness and response capacities. The forth component of the projects intends to improve cross-border disaster preparedness and response in line with the Sendai priority of enhancing preparedness for effective response and in terms of preventing human and material losses from disasters.

