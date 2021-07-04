Understanding Men and Masculinities: Towards Creating Egalitarian Gender Relations in Afghan Society

Munazza Ebtikar

December 2020

Executive Summary

This paper examines how Afghan men from diverse socio-economic, ethno-linguistic and age groups challenge and redefine masculinities in the face of socio-political and economic changes. Understanding diverse and shifting masculinities and the men who practice more equitable gender relations by departing from hegemonic masculinity can help to inform more effective gender-based initiatives.

This report is based on 5 men from diverse socio-economic statuses, ethno-linguistic backgrounds, and diverse age groups and locations in Afghanistan. These 5 case studies were chosen from 18 life history interviews conducted as part of the 2017 IMAGES survey by the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit (AREU).

The 3 emerging themes among the 5 case studies are: (1) all case studies experienced gender relations that they describe as “positive” during their upbringing; (2) all case studies have an understanding of existing and changing social norms regarding gender; and (3) all case studies challenge and redefine established understandings of masculinities in Afghanistan. This paper demonstrates the ways in which masculinities are constructed, deconstructed, and change over time and space in different ways for different men.

Recommendations for further study