22 Feb 2018

UNAMA welcomes Afghanistan’s new penal code - Calls for robust framework to protect women against violence

Report
from UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan
Published on 22 Feb 2018 View Original

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) welcomes the coming into force of Afghanistan’s new penal code, a milestone in the country’s criminal justice reform and a vital part of efforts to strengthen the rule of law. With the new penal code, Afghanistan has for the first time a comprehensive criminal code, complying with international treaty obligations in criminal justice and incorporating modern best practices in criminology.

Together with international partners and experts from UN agencies, UNAMA supported Afghan authorities in drafting the code. UNAMA will continue dialogue with stakeholders so that the application of the new code does not result in impunity gaps and in particular that there is a robust legal framework in place to protect women from violence.

The new Penal Code, which entered into force on 14 February, reinforces Afghanistan’s compliance with international human rights and criminal justice standards. It incorporates all mandatory crimes under the United Nations Convention against Corruption, the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crimes (UNTOC) and its three protocols. It also incorporates the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court covering war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and establishes command responsibility for those who fail to prevent or punish subordinates who commit these crimes. The code expands the definition of the crime of torture in Afghan law to comply with the internationally accepted definition set out in the Convention against Torture. It responds to reform needs by codifying the crime of bacha bazi, land usurpation, the submission of incorrect asset declarations by public officials, and criminalizes forced virginity testing, a practice prevalent within law enforcement agencies.

Reforming the sanctions regime, the code introduces alternatives to imprisonment, which the judges have the discretion to impose when sentencing to terms of imprisonment below five years, and have to mandatorily impose if the incarceration is less than three months.The new Penal Code also significantly reduces the number of crimes for which the death penalty applies.

The coming into force of the Penal Code will bring significant positive developments and a real potential to trigger societal transformation. The removal of the chapter penalizing violence against women, however, causes concern with regard to ensuring the strongest possible legal protection of women. Technical amendments to the Code will be essential to ensure that the criminal provisions of the Law on the Elimination of Violence Against Women (the EVAW Law) still apply. UNAMA notes that the current EVAW law remains in place and continues to provide overall legal protection for women, and remains committed to facilitating dialogue on ways to strengthen the criminalization of violence against women.

UNAMA looks forward to the full implementation of the revised Penal Code, with a view to achieving accountability for those who violate national and international laws.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.