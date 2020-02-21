UNAMA statement on announcements of reduced violence in Afghanistan

KABUL - The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) welcomes the announced start of a seven-day period of reduced violence, which represents an unparalleled opportunity that can lead toward a durable and lasting peace.

The United Nations remains committed to working with all parties to support an inclusive Afghan-led process that includes women, minorities and youth; upholds the human rights of all citizens; and leads to a sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

The United Nations urges all parties to seek additional ways to reduce levels of violence, especially the violence that harms civilians, on the way to a permanent ceasefire and a lasting political settlement.