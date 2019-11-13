UNAMA’S strict impatiality in support of electcion process

KABUL - The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) provides the following information in relation to the recent publication in the media of official correspondence between UNAMA’s head and the Chair of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), as well as subsequent statements and commentary in the Afghan media.

As part of the mandate conferred on it by the UN Security Council and at the request of Afghan authorities, UNAMA provides support to the Afghan electoral authorities and their work to manage credible elections.

On 10 November, the head of UNAMA, sent an official letter to the IEC Chair, bringing to her attention the Mission’s concerns about an incident in which an IEC Commissioner’s actions were considered inappropriate and in violation of the Afghan Election Law. The letter invited the Commission to take measures to address the matter.

In keeping with its mandate to advise Afghan electoral authorities, the purpose of the letter was to support and safeguard the integrity of the IEC and for the Election law to be respected.

It is a matter of concern that the letter was leaked to the media and has been politicized by some to misrepresent its purpose and contents.

UNAMA re-iterates that it maintains strict impartiality in support of the Afghan electoral authorities, respect for the country’s election law and all efforts to fight fraud.

The Mission expects the IEC to fairly and fully evaluate the issues raised in the 10 November letter and reach and make public its findings in a timely manner.

UNAMA will continue its work to support the electoral authorities, providing impartial and expert advice directed towards supporting an open and credible election process based on rule of law.