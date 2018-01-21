21 Jan 2018

UNAMA condemns Taliban attack on civilians at Intercontinental Hotel

Report
from UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan
Published on 21 Jan 2018

KABUL - The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) condemns the Taliban-claimed attack at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul that killed at least six civilians, including one woman, and injured at least three others.

The Intercontinental Hotel was scheduled to hold a technology conference on 21 January, organized by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. Also at the hotel, guests had gathered for a wedding ceremony.

In claiming responsibility, the Taliban stated that five attackers entered the hotel to target Afghan officials and foreign nationals.

“There is simply no justification for this egregious attack, which is specifically prohibited by International Humanitarian Law and may amount to a war crime,” said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.

“It is a moral outrage that the Taliban entered the hotel with the intention of killing civilians,” said the UN envoy, who is also head of UNAMA. “All parties to the armed conflict in Afghanistan are bound to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, at all times.”

On behalf of the United Nations in Afghanistan, Yamamoto expressed his condolences to the loved ones of those killed in the attack and wished a full and speedy recovery to those injured.

