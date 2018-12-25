UNAMA condemns attack in civilian-populated area of Kabul

KABUL - The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) condemns the attack carried out last night in an area of Kabul city heavily populated by civilians.

The Mission is actively working to verify information indicating scores of civilians, including women, were killed and injured in a coordinated attack in and around government offices.

“These attacks cause untold human suffering to Afghan families,” said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA. “The United Nations unequivocally condemns them, as there is no justification whatsoever for such attacks.”

The United Nations maintains that those who have organized and enabled such attacks must be brought to justice and held to account, and once again calls on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, at all times, to protect civilians from harm.

The United Nations continues to stand with all Afghans in solidarity and remains committed to an Afghan-led peace process that will end the ongoing war and enable the government to allocate more resources to protect all its citizens from such atrocities.

On behalf of the United Nations in Afghanistan, Yamamoto expresses deep condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery of the injured.