13 May 2019

UNAMA concerned about civilian harm from increased violence during Ramadan

Report
from UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan
Published on 13 May 2019 View Original

UNAMA condemns Taliban for incidents in which civilians have been deliberately targeted, such as the 8 May attack in Kabul against a non-governmental organization, Counterpart International. Six civilians were killed and a further 28 injured.

“There can be absolutely no justification for deliberate or indiscriminate attacks against civilians,” said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.

“The main victims of the attack were Afghans,” said Yamamoto, who is also the head of UNAMA. “It is particularly egregious that a premeditated act of extreme violence was conducted against a development agency where civilians were striving to improve the lives of all citizens.”

An earlier suicide attack by Taliban on the eve of Ramadan against the Afghan National Police headquarters in Pul-e-Khumri, Baghlan province, caused many civilian casualties, with women and children among the injured.

These two attacks in civilian-populated urban centres took place against a background of widespread reports of a recent intensification of the conflict in various regions of the country, as well as multiple claims that civilians are paying a heavy price.

UNAMA is actively looking into allegations of civilian casualties resulting from International Military Forces’ aerial operations in Farah and Nimroz provinces against reported drug manufacturing facilities. The locations are not easily accessible and there are numerous operational challenges to the verification of civilian status of persons allegedly harmed by these operations.

UNAMA will continue to conduct its Security Council-mandated impartial monitoring and recording of harm to civilians, making its findings public as part of work to promote accountability and limit the impact of the war on civilians.

UNAMA reiterates its call for the parties to halt the fighting during Ramadan and uphold their obligations to protect civilians from harm. UNAMA extends deep condolences to the families of victims and wishes a speedy recovery to all those affected by recent violence.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.