UN envoy Lyons briefing the Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan

KABUL - The Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, today briefed the Security Council on the situation in Afghanistan.

Lyons highlighted current major trends adversely impacting the country ---politics, security, the peace process, the economy, the humanitarian emergency, and COVID.

"Afghan resilience is being severely tested, and the slide towards some dire scenarios is undeniable."

The envoy, who is also head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), reiterated the gravity of what is happening in Afghanistan, whose consequences have a global reach.

"What happens in Afghanistan remains of global consequence, and the Security Council needs to be fully informed of the gravity of the situation."

Lyons called on the parties to the conflict to move away from the battlefield and return to the stalled peace process, as she cautioned against any efforts, now or in the future, to install a militarily imposed government as being against the will of the Afghan people, regional countries and the broader international community.

The Special Representative for Afghanistan also appealed to all member states to contribute generously to the humanitarian response plan, to support the ongoing development and humanitarian needs of the state.

The UN will continue working with all parties -- the Government of Afghanistan, the Taliban, community leaders and the international community -- to foster coherent support for a much-needed peace.

"I have reassured Afghans that the UN will not abandon them and will stay the course."

