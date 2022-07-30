UN Envoy Condemns Attack at Cricket Stadium in Kabul

KABUL - The UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, strongly condemns this afternoon’s atrocious attack at Kabul International Cricket Stadium, which has reportedly caused casualties among those attending the match. Numbers are not confirmed at this stage.

According to initial reports, an explosion tore through the stands at Kabul’s International Cricket Stadium in the Chaman Hozori area of the capital at around 16.10 during a T20 match between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi. Local hospitals have reported receiving many victims.

Dr. Alakbarov who was present at the stadium at the time of the attack to address the National Cricket Association sends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and those affected, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

“Today’s blast is yet another harrowing reminder of the terrifying and sudden violence that the population in Afghanistan continues to be exposed to,” Dr. Alakbarov said. “Sports bring people hope, inspire children and generations alike, play a crucial role in breaking down barriers and bringing communities together, and serve as an important source of pride. “I reiterate that directing attacks against the population, including sporting facilities, is strictly prohibited.”

Dr. Alakbarov calls for a thorough and transparent investigation, with perpetrators brought to justice.