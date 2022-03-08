UN in Afghanistan stands by Afghan women and girls amidst dire crises

KABUL- On International Women’s Day, the United Nations in Afghanistan stands by Afghan women and girls as they face the consequences of multiple crises, combined with entrenched gender inequality and discrimination, with courage and perseverance.

Women in Afghanistan are disproportionately impacted by a legacy of conflict, in addition to drought and the collapsing economy, which has plunged millions in Afghanistan into debt and humanitarian need.

“What we are witnessing today in Afghanistan is a crisis of catastrophic proportions. Everyone in the country is affected by the current crises, but the situation for women and girls is particularly concerning as their rights and access to opportunities have become increasingly challenged,” said Deborah Lyons, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative (SRSG) for Afghanistan.

The full and equal participation of Afghan women and girls in all areas of public life is critical to the future of Afghanistan. Denying women their rights to freedom of movement, work, participation in public life, and education, is limiting greater economic development for the country.

“In our conversations with Afghan women, they have spoken of the importance of girls’ education, as well as the need of subsequent opportunities to pursue higher education and gain employment. More needs to be done to promote equality of opportunity for women and girls in all areas of their lives,” said SRSG Lyons.

Afghan women have a vision for Afghanistan and must be given an opportunity to participate in shaping the country’s future. The United Nations in Afghanistan is committed to protecting and promoting women’s and girls’ rights in Afghanistan. We remain firm in our belief that no durable peace, recovery, or stability is possible without women’s active engagement and participation in the social, economic, and political life of their country.