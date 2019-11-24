UN in Afghanistan condemns killing of colleague in attack

It is with profound sadness that the UN family in Afghanistan confirms the killing tonight of a colleague, as well as injuries to two others, when a UN-marked vehicle was attacked in Kabul.

Our deepest condolences are with our colleague’s family, who have been informed.

No further information about the identity of our international colleague who was killed, nor of those injured, an Afghan and another international colleague, will be released in the immediate future.

The UN condemns the attack in the strongest possible terms.

The UN in Afghanistan calls upon Afghan authorities to swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.