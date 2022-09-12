UN in Afghanistan calls for end to harassment of its Afghan female workforce [EN/Dari/PS]

KABUL - The UN in Afghanistan expresses its mounting concern about de facto authorities’ actions against Afghan female employees of the United Nations. The UN urges the de facto authorities to abide by their obligations to respect the privileges and immunities of the UN and all its staff, including their freedom of movement throughout the country.

There has been an emerging pattern of harassment of Afghan UN female staff by the de facto authorities, including an incident today in which three Afghan women working for the United Nations were singled out and temporarily detained for questioning by armed security agents of the de facto authorities.

The UN calls for an immediate end to all such acts of intimidation and harassment targeting its Afghan female staff, calling on the de facto authorities to reiterate and enforce explicit guarantees for the safety and security of all UN personnel operating in Afghanistan in a manner consistent with Afghanistan’s obligations under international law.

The UN urges the de facto authorities to ensure respect for international human rights obligations for all people in Afghanistan.