UMAMA welcomes agreement between President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah

KABUL - The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) welcomes the agreement reached between President Ashraf Ghani and Dr Abdullah Abdullah, to resolve the political impasse and enable the leaders to address the grave challenges facing the country.

The Mission acknowledges that both sides had to make compromises to reach this important agreement. It is now hoped that the spirit of cooperation will continue, with all elements in government working together to strengthen progress in good governance, the rule of law, and anti-corruption, and to protect the rights of all citizens while continuing the advancement of Afghan women.

At this time, Afghanistan is best served by a representative government that can present a united front to tackle the nation’s most pressing issues, particularly the need to move forward on intra-Afghan negotiations, managing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the worsening humanitarian situation, as well as the ongoing conflict and security challenges.

In line with its mandate, UNAMA stands ready to help the Government and people of Afghanistan.