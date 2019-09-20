UK hosts international meeting on assistance and development in Afghanistan

On 19 September, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development brought together a group of Afghanistan’s major donors and partners at Lancaster House in London. They discussed how best to tackle ongoing development and humanitarian needs in Afghanistan and potential future opportunities to use assistance to support Afghan peace. They also reiterated the importance of credible, transparent and inclusive Presidential elections on 28 September.

The group reviewed the current situation and immediate priorities, including the importance of a reduction in violence that would also increase development and humanitarian access. It discussed the need for continued humanitarian and development funding for Afghanistan, and the importance of ensuring proper coordination between the two. The group also discussed the importance of reducing poverty, anti-corruption, long term infrastructure development, improving access to basic services and promoting economic growth.

The group emphasised the importance of continued reform, transparency and the protection of the rights of all Afghan women, men and children, including minorities, and the need to ensure that future assistance from the international community should support human rights, in particular women’s rights and participation.

